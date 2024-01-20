4 Chicago Cubs on the 40-man roster who won't survive the 2024 season
The Chicago Cubs are still active in the free-agent market, meaning the 40-man roster is very much in flux.
By Mark Powell
1. Cubs who won't survive the 2024 season: Christopher Morel
Jed Hoyer downplayed the possibility of a Christopher Morel just this week. While Cubs fans should take Hoyer at his word for now, that could all change once the trade deadline comes around. If Chicago is in the mix in the NL Central, perhaps the Cubs could deal for a rotation upgrade and more. In doing so, Morel would become an asset, just as he was thought to be this offseason.
“We’re gonna have injuries all the time,” Hoyer said. “We’re gonna need [versatility], and the more positions you can play, the better. He’s going to have a big impact on the team.”
Some of the trade speculation around Morel comes from Hoyer himself, who suggested that “another team might be able to put him [at second base]” when discussing where Morel would play defensively long term. Morel has tremendous power and potential. Though the Cubs have struggled to find a spot for him defensively, he's the kind of player who can have a tremendous impact on a contender regardless of where he starts on the infield.
If Morel were to remain in Chicago, he'd likely be slotted in as the everyday DH. That's not ideal for a 24-year-old who could make a bigger impact elsewhere. If the Cubs want to make a big splash on the trade market, including Morel is the quickest way to do so.