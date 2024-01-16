4 Chicago Cubs players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Chicago Cubs players could be traded by Opening Day as they look to continue to improve their roster.
1) Kevin Alcantara is a prospect the Cubs could look to trade
In addition to having a MLB roster with talent, the Cubs have one of the best farm systems in the game right now. The Cubs are particularly well-equipped when it comes to outfield prospects, which is important to keep in mind when it comes to potential trades.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, their best prospect, is an outfielder. Owen Caissie, their fourth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is an outfielder. Other prospects like Brennen Davis, Alexander Canario, and fifth-ranked prospect Kevin Alcantara are all outfielders. Alcantara in particular could be appealing to other teams.
Chicago acquired Alcantara from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo trade and he's blossomed into one of their best prospects. He's coming off a strong year in which he made it to Double-A and slashed .284/.345/.466 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI. He tacked on 15 stolen bases and is considered a solid defender in both center field and right field.
With so many talented outfield prospects, the question becomes where does Chicago plan on playing everyone? They already have talented outfielders in the majors like Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki deserving of playing time. Alcantara is on the 40-man roster already and if he gets off to a good start this season he could be MLB-ready at some point in 2024. Things would only get more complicated if the Cubs brought Cody Bellinger back.
Trading Alcantara for help either in the infield or in their rotation could make a lot of sense. They'd be selling high on a 21-year-old with a lot of potential in an effort to improve their roster right now. This isn't likely, but shouldn't be ruled out.