4 Chicago Cubs players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Chicago Cubs players could be traded by Opening Day as they look to continue to improve their roster.
2) Patrick Wisdom could be a Cubs trade candidate
Patrick Wisdom has essentially been the same player for the Cubs in each of the last three years. He's the epitome of an all-or-nothing kind of hitter. He has a ton of power and has shown it off in a big way throughout his Cubs career, but provides little else to help a team win outside of the long ball.
This past season, Wisdom hit 23 home runs in 97 games. He was on pace for 38 home runs if he played in all 162 games. 38 home runs would've been tied for ninth in the majors this past season and would've led all third basemen. The problem is, Wisdom's faults as a player make him less than desirable.
The 32-year-old fanned 111 times this past season in just 302 plate appearances, fanning at a 36.8% clip. He's struck out at a 37% clip in his career, an obscenely high amount. Additionally, he had just a .205 batting average and a .289 on-base percentage. His slugging is great, but he does little else to contribute offensively. That, combined with him being an incredibly streaky hitter, makes him hard to trust.
Wisdom has a spot on the Cubs roster for now, but things can change. The Cubs have Nick Madrigal who can play third base and be a bit more consistent offensively and defensively. They've already added Michael Busch who is going to play a corner infield position, and could easily add Cody Bellinger, Rhys Hoskins, or Matt Chapman who can play the other. That'd pin Wisdom to the bench without a clear role.
Teams out there searching for a power-hitting corner infielder for cheap could value Wisdom more than the Cubs do. If that's the case, he'll be traded before Opening Day.