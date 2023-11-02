4 coaches who should also be on high alert after Raiders fire Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels could be joined by one of these head coaches in the unemployment line soon.
By John Buhler
1. Matt LaFleur has lost four in a row, as Green Bay circles the drain
My how things have changed... It was not that long ago that the Green Bay Packers were winning 13 games a year and Aaron Rodgers was playing at an MVP level. Flash forward to this season. Rodgers' first year with the New York Jets is done after suffering a torn Achilles. As for the Packers, Matt LaFleur has The Pack circling the drain with pretty much directionless football at the helm of it all.
Going with Jordan Love proved to be a GOB Bluth huge mistake for all involved. Trading away Rodgers will probably end up costing general manager Brian Gutekunst his job. If the Packers continue on with their losing ways, LaFleur could be gone as well. The Packers are 2-5 on the season, having lost their last four games. Their division is not the least bit good and they are still struggling.
Overall, the Packers need to completely hit the reset button as an operation if they want to go on their next run of success for some 30-plus years. They have earned the right to rebuild this thing the right way, if they feel so inclined. The big question is if Gutekunst is not their architect for the future, who is? The same sort of principle applies to LaFleur as their head coach. Who is going to lead this team?
If the Packers go winless in November like they did in October, LaFleur should be out in December.