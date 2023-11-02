4 coaches who should also be on high alert after Raiders fire Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels could be joined by one of these head coaches in the unemployment line soon.
By John Buhler
2. Ron Rivera is a good coach, but works for a new owner in Washington
No matter how it ends for him with the Washington Commanders, Ron Rivera is still a good head coach. I would envision that he would be hired immediately by an NFL franchise to lead them as soon as he has been fired for a second time. While the Commanders could conceivably trend up under new owner Josh Harris, it is difficult to see him sticking with Rivera for much longer than just this season.
Rivera might be a prime candidate to take over in Chicago, a place he knows all too well from his playing days, should Matt Eberflus inevitably fail. Then again, he may want to go to a place where he could serve as a defensive coordinator on a staff led by one of Andy Reid's many proteges, maybe even the Kansas City Chiefs if things turn sour for Steve Spagnuolo in the coming weeks and months.
Truthfully, it would not shock me if Rivera retired after being let go. He has done a remarkable job in Washington, all things considered. Two names changes, an ownership change, a personal battle with cancer and the world's battle with COVID could make anyone want to walk away from that tough job. Ultimately, Rivera's legacy will be based on what he did in Carolina, as well as how he treated his guys.
As soon as Harris purchased the Commanders from Daniel Snyder, Rivera's seat got a tad toastier.