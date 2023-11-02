4 coaches who should also be on high alert after Raiders fire Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels could be joined by one of these head coaches in the unemployment line soon.
By John Buhler
3. Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are going nowhere fast ... again
Maybe one day, the Chicago Bears will get it right. In the meantime, we are going to have to deal with more guys named Matt and Ryan who may not know what they are doing. Admittedly, I like Matt Eberflus way more than his Matt predecessor of Matt Nagy, but his general manager counterpart in Ryan Poles is actually worse than his Ryan predecessor of Ryan Pace. Next step, let's hire Matt Ryan!
Eberflus may like his shiny, new toy in former Washington Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat, but there are not guarantees he will be returning in his free agency. Once again, Poles traded away what could be a top-40 pick for a guy who may not even play a year for Chicago. This is why bad teams stay bad, even if the NFL tries to do everything in its power to aid them in competitive balance.
Chicago is 2-6 on the year, which has the Bears one game better than the Arizona Cardinals for the worst record in football. If Chicago were to end up with the No. 1 pick in back-to-back seasons, it would be incredibly hard to convince this passionate fanbase that the Eberflus/Poles pairing deserve another year together. Eberflus will find work fast, but it would probably have to be as a coordinator.
Unless the Bears go on a run in November and December, it is hard seeing this pairing returning.