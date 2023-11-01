Bears already making Montez Sweat trade look like a massive mistake
The Washington Commanders are punting on 2023, and the Chicago Bears should punt on general manager Ryan Poles after the absolutely stupid trade he just made for Montez Sweat.
By John Buhler
Dumb people gotta work somewhere, and Ryan Poles still somehow works for the Chicago Bears. In his latest episode of d*********g buffoonery, he traded for former Washington Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat, who is on an expiring deal, for a second-round pick. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Did he learn a damn thing from the horrible Chase Claypool trade?!
Washington may have commenced its fire-saling ways late last month, but at least there is some good kind of consistency with the Commanders operation under new owner, Josh Harris. As for the Bears, Poles traded for a guy who could conceivably walk in the offseason for what is sure to be another top-40 pick. Naturally, people are panning this trade because of Sweat's chances of leaving.
ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote that Chicago "will at least make an effort to try to sign Sweat." Jesus...
“Nothing official on the schedule at this point, but I am told the Bears will at least make an effort to try to sign Sweat to a long-term deal before the end of the season.”
I would not trust Poles to make a smart trade a grade schoo lunch table, let alone with an NFL team.
Ryan Poles did not learn anything from the Chase Claypool trade disaster
While I sincerely doubt this trade will blow up in Chicago's face as poorly as did the Claypool trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, how can a team be expected to compete in a league where great GMs are playing chess and y'all can't even play flipping go fish? Sure, Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus may like Sweat's talent, but not only could he walk, but The McCaskeys could let both of them go, too.
Should the latter be the case, who is going to want to take the Bears job after back-to-back Matts and Ryans have run it into the ground? The Bears may have drafted better defensive talents over the years than Sweat, but somehow did not get the most out of them, and could not come to long-term deals with. I am talking 1000 percent about Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith out of my alma mater.
Ultimately, the Bears are not a serious football team for as long as it continues to be a family-run business. Yes, things can change, perhaps best illustrated by how the Cincinnati Bengals have improved since drafting Joe Burrow. At least Cincinnati has a great front office and coaching staff to help overcome The Brown's penny-pinching ways. Bears fans deserve so much better than this crap.
Watch the Commanders draft a perennial Pro Bowler from the pick they got from the Bears for Sweat.