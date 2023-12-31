4 coaches who solidified their pink slips after Week 17 losses
With only one week left this regular season, these NFL head coaches have simply run out of time.
By John Buhler
1. Ron Rivera is as dead as Jacob Marley's rotting corpse in the ground
The only head coach whose seat is hotter than Arthur Smith's in Atlanta right now is that of Ron Rivera. The Washington Commanders actually beat the Falcons earlier this season. That feels like eons ago. With a new owner in town, it is a foregone conclusion that Rivera will be fired on Black Monday, and everybody knows it, if not sooner. Washington will have a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.
I don't know how practical it is, but Washington should trade up to No. 1 and draft D.C native in Caleb Williams out of USC. It doesn't matter what it costs, just do it. If the Chicago Bears aren't willing to do business with Washington, then get yourself into position to draft Drake Maye out of North Carolina. All that matters is for Washington to begin anew with fresh faces at quarterback and at head coach.
Rivera is a good man, and used to be a good head coach. Maybe the game has passed him by? All I know is that what is going on in nation's capital on the football field isn't working and it is time to reboot a dead franchise. Rivera is as dead as Jacob Marley's rotting corpse in the ground somewhere near London. The Commanders will finally commander our attention if they make a few big changes.
If any coach is fired in and around Black Monday, one would think that Rivera is the likeliest candidate.