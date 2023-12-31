4 coaches who solidified their pink slips after Week 17 losses
With only one week left this regular season, these NFL head coaches have simply run out of time.
By John Buhler
2. Arthur Smith wasted the Atlanta Falcons' best defense in two decades
To say it is excruciatingly painful would be putting it lightly. After years of watching Dan Quinn defenses, and Mike Smith ones before that, let me down, all Arthur Smith does as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is waste offensive talent. It might be a moot point, but this was actually one of the better defenses I have seen in Atlanta in about two decades. Completely and utterly wasted garbage.
I feel like the Falcons have the right general manager in place in Terry Fontenot. I also like what I have seen in year one of Ryan Nielsen being the team's defensive coordinator. This team is so close, but they continue to be the epitome of no cigar. We are still in the midst of the worst run of Falcons football in my life. The Steve Sarkisian meltdown in the 2017 Divisional Round feels like a lifetime ago.
I sincerely doubt owner Arthur Blank will fire Smith before the end of the season, but he cannot expect for Dirty Bird Nation to be in favor of Smith getting a fourth year at the helm. While I fully understand the financial ramifications that held this team back the two previous years, it has been the head coach who has held this team back this year. Atlanta should have 11 wins, as opposed to seven.
If the Falcons job were to open up, you could argue that it will be one of the better ones available.