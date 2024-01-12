4 contenders who need to trade for Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray is on the chopping block. These contenders should seek out the Atlanta Hawks point guard.
The Atlanta Hawks are open for business. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are "open to almost anything at the trade deadline." There is a special focus on trading Dejounte Murray. The 27-year-old's partnership with Trae Young has quickly run its course and it's clear the Hawks are ready to turn over a new leaf.
Five teams are expected to engage Atlanta in Murray talks, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer — Philadelphia, Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. That list could expand as the Feb. 8 trade deadline creeps closer. Despite the wonky fit, Murray has been quite productive as the Hawks' second fiddle. In 36 games this season, the combo guard is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on .466/.394/.814 splits in 34.7 minutes. This has been Murray's best 3-point shooting season to date, both in terms of volume and efficiency.
It was always difficult to peg Murray's role next to Trae Young in Atlanta. Before the trade, Murray was near the top of the league in assists per game as the San Antonio Spurs' primary point guard. With the Hawks, Murray was shifted off the ball and asked to complement one of the NBA's highest-usage creators. He made an admirable effort, but regression on defense and the overlap in skill sets has Atlanta considering alternatives. Murray signed a four-year, $117 million extension in the offseason.
Here are the contenders who should take the strongest interest in Murray.
4. Magic should trade for Dejounte Murray
The Orlando Magic have a ton of financial flexibility at the moment. At 21-16, Orlando is only a couple games out of the home-court advantage mix in the East, and we are still several months away from the playoffs. There's no reason for the Magic to rush — this is only the beginning of Orlando's so-called "competitive window" — but Murray checks a lot of boxes.
Orlando has a ton of guards, but there is a stark lack of true point guard play on the roster. Markelle Fultz's recent return helps, but it also doesn't help. The Magic need to up their 3-point volume and Fultz's complete aversion to long-range shots is a vacuum-sealed lid on the offense. Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs are great connective off-guards. Cole Anthony can fill it up off the bench. But, the Magic need a proper playmaker to accentuate Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Murray is the perfect Magic point guard. He's tall — every bit of 6-foot-5 — so he wouldn't tank Orlando's singular defensive versatility. Murray has not been up to his All-Defense standard of late, but he can still envelop the point of attack and evaporate passing lanes. He would fit the Orlando competitive D.N.A.
The offensive fit is solidified by Murray's career-best shooting. He's getting up 6.1 attempts per game from deep. That number could even increase in a more central role. Murray would split halfcourt playmaking duties with Banchero and Wagner, but his ability to create out of pick-and-rolls, pressure the rim, and play table-setter would meaningfully improve the Magic's current outlook. He's only 27 and he is locked up on a reasonable contract, to boot. The perfect, affordable "star" for a team like Orlando, in a market like Orlando.