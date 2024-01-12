4 contenders who need to trade for Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray is on the chopping block. These contenders should seek out the Atlanta Hawks point guard.
3. Sixers should trade for Dejounte Murray
The Philadelphia 76ers have the ability to clear up to $60 million in cap space next offseason, enough for a full max contract and then some. That said, it's unclear whether or not any max-level free agents will actually be available to Philadelphia. The title window won't remain open forever and there is an unambiguous mandate — from ownership and the fanbase — to compete all-out so long as Joel Embiid is on the roster.
Elevated play from Embiid, as well as Tyrese Maxey, has reduced the urgency for Philadelphia to land a third star. The Sixers can probably contend with marginal improvements. Both Embiid and Maxey deserve All-Star nods and the wing depth around them has never been better. Nic Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and De'Anthony Melton are all major pieces. That said, Philadelphia shouldn't prioritize financial flexibility over materially improving their championship odds.
Murray would vault the Sixers into the next tier. Boston and Milwaukee are difficult to catch, but Murray is the ideal tertiary star for Philadelphia on paper. He would reduce Maxey's playmaking burden, allowing the speedy guard to catch in space and attack rotating defenses like he did next to James Harden. Murray is a more polished halfcourt facilitator than Maxey and he would also remove the backup ball-handler concerns, allowing Philadelphia to stagger All-Star guards and avoid bench-only lineups.
The Sixers should still want the ball in Maxey's hands, and there are valid quibbles about Murray's limited success as an off-ball weapon in Atlanta. He would have to cede touches to Embiid, too, so Murray's ability to pick his spots and space the floor would be paramount. Even so, he addresses Philadelphia's primary structural weakness, his contract sits below market value, and he's locked up through 2027 in the middle of his prime. Philadelphia should at least gauge the market.