4 Cubs spring training heroes who won’t make Opening Day roster
These four Cubs players have excelled in Spring Training but won't make the Opening Day roster.
After months of inactivity, the Chicago Cubs put together what amounted to a pretty successful offseason. The offseason was headlined by the team re-signing Cody Bellinger, of course, but Jed Hoyer made some other solid additions, bringing in guys like Hector Neris, Shota Imanaga, and Michael Busch.
The Cubs have a roster ready to compete in an underwhelming NL Central division and also have several players to keep an eye on for the not-too-distant future.
These four players won't make the Opening Day roster but can help the Cubs sometime soon. Their Spring Training performances have certainly put them on Hoyer's radar.
4) Owen Caissie has been the Cubs best hitter this spring
When discussing Cubs outfield prospects Pete Crow-Armstrong is the name that always comes to mind first, and for good reason, but Owen Caissie is a player on the rise. He went from being unranked on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list entering last season to being listed as the 47th-best prospect in the latest update, making him the third-best Cubs prospect.
Caissie is coming off an outstanding season, slashing .289/.399/.519 with 22 home runs and 84 RBI in 120 games for AA Tennessee, and he could be a player to watch as soon as this season as he continues to climb the ranks.
The 21-year-old has been given a chance to play often this spring, tying for fourth on the team with 25 at-bats and it's safe to say he's made the most of them. So far, Caissie has a team-leading 11 hits in those 25 at-bats, hitting a home run and driving in seven runs. He's even hit three doubles to boot.
Caissie won't make the Opening Day roster with the Cubs having a set outfield, but perhaps he could be on the radar to make his MLB debut sometime this season if he gets off to a good start in the minors. If it's not this season, it could be next if Cody Bellinger opts out of his deal. Either way, the Cubs have a good one here.