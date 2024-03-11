4 Cubs spring training heroes who won’t make Opening Day roster
These four Cubs players have excelled in Spring Training but won't make the Opening Day roster.
2) Ben Brown has impressed this spring
Ben Brown was a prospect on the rise, receiving tons of praise entering the 2023 season after he was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline for David Robertson. While Brown's season wasn't bad, it certainly wasn't great.
The 24-year-old got off to a great start to his season with AA Tennessee, but once he got the call to AAA Iowa he took a major step back. Brown's AAA numbers were far from pretty as he posted a 4.27 ERA in 26 appearances (19 starts) and 92.2 innings of work. He still showed off his dominant strikeout stuff, but he walked an unmanagable 6.3 batters per nine.
Command hasn't been flawless by any means this spring for Brown, but he's still pitched well for the Cubs, allowing just one run in six innings of work. He has walked three batters, but he did avoid handing a free pass in his last start on March 5.
Brown is going to have to prove himself at AAA before the Cubs give him a meaningful chance to contribute in the majors, and a promising spring could give him the motivation he needs to do just that.