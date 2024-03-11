4 Cubs spring training heroes who won’t make Opening Day roster
These four Cubs players have excelled in Spring Training but won't make the Opening Day roster.
1) Luke Little has flown under the radar in Spring Training
Each of the first three names on this list are high-end prospects in the Cubs system. They all deserve their credit, but Luke Little is a pitcher who has flown under-the-radar for Chicago.
The southpaw appeared in seven games for the Cubs last season, all in September, and he pitched very well, not allowing a single earned run in 6.2 innings of work. He did allow nine baserunners and allowed some inherited runners to score, but Little still showed flashes of being a productive reliever for the Cubs.
So far this spring, Little has been given a chance to contribute and has made the most of his opportunities. He's made a team-leading five appearances and has yet to allow an earned run. He's allowed five base runners, which, again, isn't excellent, but the name of the game is keeping the opposition off the board and he's done just that.
With the Cubs needing a left-handed reliever, it'd be beneficial for them to carry Little on their Opening Day roster, but there isn't really room for them to do that. Only three relievers in Chicago's projected bullpen have options, and it's hard to imagine the Cubs sending any of Adbert Alzolay, Jose Cuas, or Javier Assad down. They could DFA Yency Almonte, but it's unlikely that the Cubs do that after just acquiring him this offseason.
While he likely won't make the Opening Day roster, Little can be an early call-up for the Cubs. If he pitches well, he might just stick.