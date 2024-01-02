4 dangerous teams the Cowboys don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Cowboys would prefer to not face any of these four NFC teams in the playoffs.
1) The Cowboys nearly lost to the Lions and would not like to see them again
One of the NFL's most entertaining games in Week 17 featured the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Detroit Lions. Having this game occur as a standalone game on Saturday night meant that the whole world saw the Lions nearly beat the Cowboys on the road in what would've been their biggest statement in years.
The Cowboys have been absolutely dominant at home. They're the only undefeated team at home, and have been destroying pretty much anyone who goes to Dallas. The Seahawks were the only team to give Dallas somewhat of a chance, and even they lost by more than a field goal. The Lions had the win before they appeared to have the game taken from them by NFL officials. They played Dallas tough from start to finish, and that was with Jared Goff having a rare off night.
If these two teams were to meet again in the playoffs, the Lions would be playing not only to advance, but to get revenge for what they feel was a game they should have won in Dallas.
It's very hard to beat any team twice, and it's even harder to beat a good team eyeing revenge for what transpired just a couple of weeks prior. For Dallas' sake, they better hope this game is played where Prescott is comfortable, home, because if they have to go to Ford Field and see this Lions team, there's a good chance the Lions would be the favorite to knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs.