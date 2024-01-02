4 dangerous teams the Cowboys don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Cowboys would prefer to not face any of these four NFC teams in the playoffs.
2) The Cowboys don't want to face the most stacked roster in football, the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are pretty easily the most loaded team in football. You can argue a team like the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson is scarier, but the Niners are just supremely talented. Everywhere you turn, they seem to have some sort of advantage.
Brock Purdy still has weeks where he looks like Mr. Irrelevant, but for the most part, he's done a phenominal job leading one of the NFL's most potent offenses. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle helping him, the Niners have the potential to drop 40 on anybody.
They dropped 42 on Dallas in their victory over the Cowboys in San Francisco earlier this season, thanks to Brock Purdy completing 71% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns. George Kittle caught three of them.
The Niners are 12-4, holding the best record in the NFC and are among the hottest teams in the NFL. Since their midseason three-game losing streak, San Francisco has won seven of their last eight to re-establish themselves as the team to beat in the NFC. With Dallas likely having to travel to Levi's Stadium if these teams were to meet, a nightmare could be brewing.