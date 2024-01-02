4 dangerous teams the Cowboys don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Cowboys would prefer to not face any of these four NFC teams in the playoffs.
3) The Cowboys don't want to face the star power the Rams possess
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the surprise teams of the NFL this season and thanks to Mason Crosby's missed kick for the New York Giants, they're playoff-bound for the fifth time in Sean McVay's seven seasons as their head coach.
The Rams defied all odds to squeak into the playoffs, and did so ahead of the final weak of the season. Making the playoffs after their disastrous 5-12 season last year was certainly impressive. Most thought this season would be a rebuilding year, but McVay and Matt Stafford had other ideas.
Stafford is having himself an impressive season, completing 62.6% of his throws for 3,965 yards in 15 games. He missed one game due to injury, yet still ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for tenth in passing touchdowns (24).
The Rams are playing some great football right now particularly on the offensive side of the ball, scoring at least 25 points in each of their last six games. Stafford playing as well as he has been with Kyren Williams running out of the backfield, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp lining up as his receivers, and Sean McVay coaching, the Rams suddenly look very formidable again. They're not a team Dallas will be thrilled about seeing, and they could easily be their first-round opponent.