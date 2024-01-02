4 dangerous teams the Cowboys don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Cowboys would prefer to not face any of these four NFC teams in the playoffs.
Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles' embarrassing loss at home against the lowly Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys now sit in first place in the NFC East and can clinch the division with a win on Sunday against a Commanders team that they throttled on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys already had a playoff spot clinched, but at 11-5 will have to wait until their Week 18 game to figure out if they're going to make the playoffs as a division winner or as the top Wild Card team.
The Cowboys have been a fairly consistent playoff team in recent years, but have had virtually no success. That trend could easily continue if they run into one of these four teams.
4) Despite their struggles, the Cowboys should want nothing to do with the Philadelphia Eagles
These are not the same Philadelphia Eagles as we saw come so close to winning the Super Bowl. From start to finish, this team has just looked off, yet they're still a team the Cowboys should want absolutely nothing to do with.
The Eagles have been playing some of the worst football we've seen from them in the Nick Sirianni era, losing four of their last five games yet they still sit at 11-5 with a chance to win the NFC East. Dallas did take care of the Eagles in dominant fashion in Dallas earlier this season, but lost a close one on the road in Philadelphia the first time these teams met. Dallas going on the road to Philadelphia would be less than ideal but thanks to the Eagles' most recent loss, that's probably unlikely.
Still, even if it's the Eagles coming to Dallas, there has to be a bit of fear there. The Eagles, even amidst their struggles, have proven they can win close games and big games. They have close wins over Dallas, Kansas City, and Buffalo, and last season they showed they're capable of winning when it matters most.
The Eagles haven't played good football, but know what to expect from the Cowboys as a team they play often, and have proven they can win in big moments. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see them turn it around when the lights get bright.