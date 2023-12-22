4 dangerous teams the Ravens don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Baltimore Ravens may not have the easiest of paths coming out of the AFC this postseason.
By John Buhler
3. Jacksonville Jaguars will always have a chance with Trevor Lawrence
I don't know if this is going to be the year for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they have the roster and coaching staff of getting back to the AFC Championship Game again. Admittedly, it is going to take a favorable matchup for them in both the divisional round, and Wild Card Weekend before that, but with a stroke of luck, Jacksonville could be playing for the right to go to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
Six years ago, they were up on the New England Patriots at halftime in Foxborough. But opting to have Blake Bortles sit on it led to their undoing in the second half. The biggest difference this time for Jacksonville is they have a Super Bowl-winning head coach at the helm of the team in Doug Pederson, as well as a College Football Playoff champion under center with one Trevor Lawrence.
I think the combination of Lawrence and Pederson can theoretically go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh. Although I like the latter over the former, especially in a second or third-round game in Baltimore, the quarterback/head coach tandem Jacksonville currently possesses is nothing to sneeze at. Jacksonville will need a little help, but they could upset Baltimore in the playoffs.
Of course, there are two other teams I think Baltimore should dread playing more than Jacksonville...