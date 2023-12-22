4 dangerous teams the Ravens don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Baltimore Ravens may not have the easiest of paths coming out of the AFC this postseason.
By John Buhler
2. Miami Dolphins can go toe-to-toe with them because of Mike McDaniel
For a franchise that has not won a playoff game since 2000, I feel like I am way more bullish on the Miami Dolphins than I probably should be. Then again, Mike McDaniel is the real deal as their head coach. For what he lacks in size he makes up for in terms of relatability, intelligence and motivation. It is why if Miami were to face Baltimore in the playoffs, I say it would be a flip-a-coin-type of ballgame.
If you want proof of how good of a head coach McDaniel is, look at the way in which Tua Tagovailoa is playing quarterback. He looks like he did playing for Nick Saban at Alabama. It is truly amazing what happens when you have a head coach who believes in you. It is quite the concept, I know, but it is certainly working in Miami's favor here. Add Tyreek Hill into the on-field equation, and watch out, AFC!
Because Miami is running away with the AFC East, I would venture to guess that whoever has the higher seed between the two would have the three-point edge at home. It is as close as it gets. Therefore, yes, I would be worried about the Dolphins, even if history is not on Miami's side here. Remember, the Cincinnati Bengals were not winning playoff games as a franchise ... until they did...
A team like the Dolphins is why it is imperative for Baltimore to win out and get home-field advantage.