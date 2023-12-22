4 dangerous teams the Ravens don’t want to face in the playoffs
The Baltimore Ravens may not have the easiest of paths coming out of the AFC this postseason.
By John Buhler
1. Kansas City Chiefs could be a different team come AFC playoff time
You knew No. 1 was going to be the Kansas City Chiefs, now didn't you? Of course, you did! As Ric Flair once said, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man!" That is what is at stake here in the AFC. Although the Chiefs have faltered a bit for their lofty standard, this is still a team that is probably going to win around double-digit games again for the umpteenth season in a row under Andy Reid.
While the AFC Playoffs have largely been seen as the Arrowhead Invitational the last half-decade, it may be different this time around if a team like Baltimore captures home-field advantage. Then again, Baltimore screwed the pooch vs. Tennessee four years ago, so here we are... We also have to wonder how Patrick Mahomes and company will do not having to play every playoff game of theirs at home.
Ultimately, postseason football is different. It is a different season. That is why it is known as the postseason. For some, it is all about securing the best seed possible. For others, it is all about getting in. Every season is different. Some teams are built to go on the road, while others are not. Winning on the road is so very hard, but you have to believe a team like the Chiefs could have that in them here.
Without question, nobody will want to face the defending Super Bowl champions in the AFC playoffs.