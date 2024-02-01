4 defensive coordinators Packers wrongly left on the table to hire Jeff Hafley
The Green Bay Packers may regret leaving these four defensive coordinator candidates on the open market after hiring Jeff Hafley.
By Scott Rogust
2. Dennard Wilson, Ravens DB coach
When it comes to who has the most buzz among defensive assistants on the Baltimore Ravens, it's defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.
Wilson is a longtime defensive backs coach, spending time with the Los Angeles Rams (2015-16), New York Jets (2017-2020), and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22). Even though players advocated for the Eagles to promote Wilson to defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon's departure for the Arizona Cardinals, the team opted to go with Sean Desai, who would get play-calling duties taken away from him later in the season and ultimately fired after the campaign.
This season, the Ravens' defense succeeded all around. When looking at the defensive backs, players like safety Kyle Hamilton shined. In terms of passing defense, the Ravens allowed just 191.9 passing yards per game, the sixth-lowest average in the NFL. Not to mention they allowed just 18 passing touchdowns (tied for second-fewest in the NFL), and recorded 18 interceptions (tied for third-most in NFL). Those are great numbers, and it helped the Ravens cruise to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The thing with Wilson is that he's a popular defensive coordinator candidate. Wilson interviewed with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Packers. But there's the possibility that Wilson could be promoted to defensive coordinator in Baltimore now that Mike Macdonald is the new head coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Besides Wilson, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is also a strong internal candidate.
Passing on Wilson could be a mistake for the Packers.