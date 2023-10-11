4 Dodgers playing their final postseason in LA, especially if things go bad
If the Los Angeles Dodgers' meet their end against the Arizona Diamondbacks, these four players seem unlikely to return.
1. Clayton Kershaw's Dodgers career could end on sour note
Clayton Kershaw has spent his entire Hall of Fame career with the Dodgers. A three-time Cy Young winner, one-time MVP, and 10-time All-Star, few pitchers can claim to match Kershaw's resume. He is a beloved figure in Los Angeles and even at 35 years old, he remains a prolific regular-season arm (13-5 record, 2.46 ERA, 1.063 WHIP).
That said, Kershaw faces a pivotal free agency for a Dodgers team in need of a facelift on the mound. Starting pitching has been a huge issue for LA. On the surface, getting rid of your best pitcher is a strange path to improvement, but Kershaw has also been part of the problem — especially in the postseason. His performance against the Diamondbacks in Game 1 will live in the history books for reasons Kershaw would very much like to forget.
He gave up six hits, a walk, and six earned runs before getting yanked with one out in the first inning. That performance will leave a bad taste in not only Kershaw's mouth but in every front office that considers signing the veteran southpaw — Los Angeles included. If the Dodgers want to throw money at the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it could come at Kershaw's expense.
It's strange to even think about Kershaw donning a different uniform, but the Dodgers can't let 2024 be a simple rehash of the last two seasons. Something has to change, and it starts with the star nucleus of the roster that continues to fall apart under the bright lights. Do not be shocked if Kershaw is with a new team when spring training rolls around.