4 Dodgers playing their final postseason in LA, especially if things go bad
If the Los Angeles Dodgers' meet their end against the Arizona Diamondbacks, these four players seem unlikely to return.
2. Kiké Hernandez's Dodgers reunion could be cut short
After spending 2.5 years with the Boston Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez made his triumphant return to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. Hernandez spent the bulk of his MLB career with Los Angeles and helped bring a championship to the city in 2020. There was understandable excitement to get him back in the locker room.
Unfortunately, Hernandez has not exactly performed at the desired level. Operating in a platoon role, Hernandez has struggled mightily against lefties at the plate. He's a versatile presence in the field, but versatility is only valuable when a player can actually field the positions he is asked to play.
Kiké has 14 errors at shortstop this season. He posted another four errors between third base and second base, making him useful almost exclusively in the outfield. The Dodgers needed extra bodies in the outfield, but it's safe to say Hernandez's production fell flat this season relative to his Swiss Army knife reputation.
His batting numbers perked up slightly after the trade (.262/.308/.423 in 168 regular season at-bats with LA), but Hernandez is, on balance, a 32-year-old veteran who is far past his prime. He's a liability in the infield, a relative non-factor at the plate, and he's a free agent. There's no reason to expect the Dodgers to bring him back. The front office has bigger fish to fry.
Hernandez knocked a run home in Game 2, but it wasn't enough to make the Diamondbacks sweat. So much for that triumphant return.