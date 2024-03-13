4 dream Eagles free agent targets if money was no object
This was a team that was tied for the best record in the NFL in 2022, reached the Super Bowl and got off to a 10-1 start this past season. Now the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back after fading fast in ’23.
Nick Sirianni’s club has a new offensive and defensive coordinator…again. It’s also a team that saw two of the franchise’s best players, center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, announce their retirements. In the early stages of free agency, general manager Howie Roseman has added running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVante Parker.
It’s always fun to add players to an NFL roster when you don’t have to address the financial ramifications. Here’s a look at four veterans who may or may not be on the Birds’ free-agent wish list.
4. TE C.J. Uzomah
The Eagles have won of the better tight ends in the league in Dallas Goedert, who finished third on the club with a career-best 59 catches, good for 592 yards and three scores. The six-year pro hasn’t racked up a ton of touchdowns, but his 11.7 career yards per reception stands out.
C.J. Uzomah was originally a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. The nine-year veteran played in 27 games for the club and totaled only 29 catches. He was cut loose by the Jets earlier this year. He would add a little experienced depth to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s attack.