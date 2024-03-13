4 dream Eagles free agent targets if money was no object
1. DE Chase Young
The Philadelphia Eagles’ new defensive coordinator is veteran coach Vic Fangio. The well-traveled teacher joins Nick Sirianni’s club after a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. The Birds’ issues on defense have already been well-addressed. It’s still hard to believe that only the Commanders (518) and Cardinals (455) gave up more than the reigning NFC champions (428). It was a total of 84 more points than they allowed during their Super Bowl LVII campaign of 2022. For bad measure, the Eagles were routed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in the wild card playoffs.
In ’22, Philadelphia led the NFL with an astonishing 70 sacks. That number dropped down to 43 this past season. While defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has opted for retirement, end Brandon Graham is back for his 15th season. Howie Roseman has added interior standouts Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter in the first two rounds the past two drafts. The latter finished third on the club with six sacks, and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
The Eagles’ top two sacks artists from this past season were Haason Reddick (11.0) and Josh Sweat (6.5). The former has been the subject of trade talks for a spell. Could Howie Roseman pursue another former member of the NFC East? It was back in 2020 when Washington defensive end Chase Young (dealt to the 49ers during 2023) garnered NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year accolades.