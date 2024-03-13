4 dream Eagles free agent targets if money was no object
2. CB J.C. Jackson
In 2018, the Los Angeles Chargers inked New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82 million deal. The former undrafted free agent was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign. During his first four NFL seasons, he picked off a total of 25 passes, recovered three opponent fumbles and was credited with 53 passes defensed in 62 regular-season contests.
Injuries proved to be Jackson’s undoing with the Bolts. He played in a total of seven contests with the club before being traded back to the Patriots last October. He wound up playing in eight more games for Bill Belichick’s club, totaling 25 tackles while knocking down six passes. Earlier this month, New England released the six-year pro.
It’s safe to say that the Philadelphia secondary could use all the help they can get after last season’s dismal showing. In 2023, only the Washington Commanders gave up more yards through the aire than, the Eagles.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox has been released, but versatile Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is back with the Birds after spending 2023 with the Lions. The biggest question surrounding Jackson is whether the 28-year-old pro is capable to recapturing the form he displayed in his first four NFL seasons.