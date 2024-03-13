4 dream Eagles free agent targets if money was no object
3. LB Bobby Wagner
The Seattle Seahawks defense was a major disappointment this past season and one reason the team failed to return to the playoffs. The club gave up the third-most total yards in the league, and only the Cardinals gave up more real estate on the ground.
Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle after a year with the Rams showed that the nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro can still get the job done. He’s Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked linebacker, and only Miami’s David Long Jr. has a higher ranking in the league vs. the run.
The 12-year pro’s consistency is staggering. He’s totaled at least 100 tackles in every one of his dozen seasons. He comes off a year in which he played in all 17 games and amassed a staggering 183 tackles. Wagner also totaled 3.5 sacks, knocked down three passes and a fumble recovery.
For most of 2023, the Eagles’ run defense looked much improved from the previous season. Eventually, this became a problem as well for Sirianni’s club. The Birds recently signed Zack Baun, who made 14 starts in four years with the Saints. Wagner could start inside with two-year pro Nakobe Dean to form a sturdy duo.