4 players on the Eagles roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Eagles are off to a fast 5-0 start, but these four players still don't have a long term future in Philadelphia.
1. Fletcher Cox could see his legendary Eagles career close soon
It feels like Cox has been anchoring the inside of the Eagles defense since Randall Cunningham was piloting the team's offense. He isn't that old in reality, but the former Mississippi State star is currently playing his age-32 season.
Like Kelce, careful observers can spot some age-related regression in Cox's game. He's not quite the same disruptor he was back in his prime. He's still a good starter, but losing anything else could make him a replacement-level defensive tackle in a hurry.
Spending a first-round pick on Jalen Carter in last year's draft wasn't just a value play by the Eagles' front office. It was succession planning. He's going to take over Cox's starting spot the moment he shows the consistency required to be a defensive star at the pro level. That might happen before the current season ends.
Cox has been a great player for the Eagles for a long time, but his days in Philadelphia are numbered. He's an expensive veteran who isn't performing like a star any longer. That's a recipe for Cox to get cut after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.