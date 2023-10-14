4 players on the Eagles roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Eagles are off to a fast 5-0 start, but these four players still don't have a long term future in Philadelphia.
2. Haason Reddick could possibly have run his course with the Eagles
Landing Reddick with a three-year, $45 million deal was a clever acquisition for the Eagles in free agency. Including an out after the 2023 season only makes it a better deal for the team.
The 29-year-old edge rusher has a well-earned reputation as a sack artist but he's done an excellent job of rounding out his game in recent seasons. The challenge for Reddick will be to remain his trademark burst off the perimeter as he enters his 30s.
The Eagles will be happy to hang on to him if he remains a double-digit sack guy, but they're very prepared to cut ties with him if his performance falls off. The aforementioned Nolan Smith is learning from Reddick now and possesses the same kind of speed off the edge. Philadelphia hopes he's ready to take his mentor's job by the time the 2024 season kicks off.
Betting against Reddick comes with a lot of risk, but Father Time is undefeated in the NFL. If he loses a step the Eagles will cut him and spend his salary elsewhere. The odds are stacked against him still being on the Philadelphia roster when the 2024 season comes to a close.