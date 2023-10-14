4 players on the Eagles roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Eagles are off to a fast 5-0 start, but these four players still don't have a long term future in Philadelphia.
3. Jason Kelce will likely retire from the Eagles sooner than later
The Eagles' starting center may not be dating Taylor Swift but he's still an excellent football player. It's still unreasonable to expect the 35-year-old offensive lineman to anchor the team's offensive line for much longer.
Kelce is already showing slight signs of slippage. He's never been a road grader up front but he's starting to become overwhelmed by mammoth defensive tackles in a way that hasn't shown up on his previous film. His PFF average of 72.4 through five games accurately depicts him as a good, but not great, starter.
The veteran's current contract also contains an easy out for the organization after this season. Retirement is a distinct possibility for Kelce. If the Eagles do manage to win a Super Bowl title it's very likely Kelce will elect to ride off in the proverbial sunset with another championship ring on his hand.
Interestingly, center is one spot where the Eagles don't have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings for a big-name veteran. A replacement for Kelce will need to be secured via free agency or a modest draft pick. It's a concern for the front office but there's no reason to panic.