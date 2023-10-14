4 players on the Eagles roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Eagles are off to a fast 5-0 start, but these four players still don't have a long term future in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles fans are squarely focused on making sure this year's team advances one game further than the squad Jalen Hurts piloted to a Super Bowl loss one season ago. In sharp contrast, the organization's front office is already making plans on how the roster will be shaped for years to come.
The team has done an excellent job of future-proofing their roster with high-end young players. Jalen Carter looks like a potential superstar at defensive tackle. Nolan Smith has flashed star potential at linebacker. Young receiver DeVonta Smith gives Hurts a high-quality young receiver to build around on the offensive side of the ball.
The organization should be braced for some big-name veterans to leave Philadelphia sooner rather than later. The following four players won't still be on the roster when the 2024 season concludes.
4. Darius Slay isn't part of the Eagles' long-term future
Slay raised some eyebrows when he inked a three-year, $42 million new contract with the Eagles prior to the start of the 2023 season. That kind of term is unusual for a cornerback who is already 32 years old.
In reality, the Eagles preserved the ability to get out of the deal after the end of the 2024 season without assuming a prohibitive dead cap hit. It's possible that Philadelphia will work to shed his hefty salary even sooner. Slay is still a good starter, but it's easy to envision a scenario where he experiences a sharp age-related decline this year.
Slay's place on the roster and depth chart largely hinges on rookie Kelee Ringo's development. If he finds a way to show this coaching staff he's ready to be a starter in 2024 then Slay becomes surplus to requirements. It's a situation worth monitoring in Philadelphia.