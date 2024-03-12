4 Eagles who won’t be back after massive Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff deals
After a late-season collapse cost the Philadelphia Eagles the NFC East and paved the way for a Wild Card Round loss in the playoffs to the Bucs, Howie Roseman had his work cut out for him in the 2024 offseason. But as NFL free agency has gotten underway with the legal tampering period, the Eagles have made some of the splashier -- and more expensive -- moves thus far.
Things got started with signing guard Landon Dickerson to a record-setting extension at four years and a deal with a maximum value of $87 million, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. That was then followed by landing running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract and then pass-rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal.
All three players could be vital to the Eagles' future, but those are also three deals that are extremely expensive. That could limit what Philadelphia is able to do moving forward this offseason and, specifically, it likely means that the Eagles free agents have no chance of re-signing with the team this offseason. (And no, we aren't cheating and putting now-retired Fletcher Cox or any free agent who's already signed elsewhere on this list.)
4. Zach Cunningham, LB
Linebacker has been a sore spot for the Eagles in recent years and, overall, was again so in the 2023 season. However, veteran Zach Cunningham being in the fray absolutely helped improve the situation with that position group in his one season with Philadelphia.
The former Texans and Titans linebacker registered the best coverage grade of his career according to PFF with the Eagles while remaining a strong run defender. While he wasn't spectacular, he proved to be a solid cog for a unit that has overall been lacking for quite some time.
Cunningham isn't going to demand a king's ransom on the open market as the Vanderbilt product is 29 years old and has some miles on the tires at this point. At the same time, he's been a consistently solid player at a position where there is a plethora of need throughout the league, which could earn him a nice enough payday.
Given the money that the Eagles have already doled out in free agency, it's hard to imagine them being in a position to pony up or match another (perhaps more desperate) offer from other NFL teams. Subsequently, Philadelphia very well will be looking to replace Cunningham, likely through the draft.