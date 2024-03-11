Saquon Barkley turns heel, signs with Eagles: Contract details and grade
Saquon Barkley is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. That deserves a big LOL.
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Saquon Barkley, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is a betrayal of the most acute kind for the New York Giants fanbase, but Barkley secures a potentially historic contract in the face of a declining RB market.
He inked a three-year deal worth up to $46.75 million with $26 million guaranteed at signing. Barkley will replace D'Andre Swift, who heads to the Chicago Bears.
If Barkley's contract reaches its maximum annual value, he will be the second-highest-paid RB in NFL history. That's pretty wild considering how low RB valuations have been in recent years. Between this and Tony Pollard's three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, maybe the days of top RBs getting shortchanged were short-lived.
Barkley stays in the NFC East with a chance to directly respond to New York's lack of financial commitment twice per season. Giants fans are upset — understandably so — but New York made its own bed here. All the Giants had to do was, you know, pay up. Barkley more than earned the comfort of a long-term deal after six productive years, but the Giants saw it differently. This is the price of that decision. Any anger should be directed at the front office, not Barkley.
For the Eagles, it's certainly an exciting concept. Barkley is one of the most explosive runners in football. Pairing him with Jalen Hurts' dual-threat dynamism under center, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith lined up to the outside, is a tantalizing concept. We don't know exactly how the Eagles' O-line holds up without Jason Kelce, but Philadelphia's run and pass protection has been top-notch over the last few years. Barkley should have no trouble finding holes to run through, which was not the case in New York last season.
Barkley overcame the unfortunate circumstances in New York to accrue 1,242 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns across 14 games in 2023. He produced both on the ground and through the air. Philadelphia focused way too much on vertical routes and trying to manufacture explosive plays during their late-season collapse. Barkley's ability to produce as a pass-catcher on short and intermediate routes could be hugely beneficial.
This is a lot of money to commit to a RB, especially by today's standards. That said, the Eagles are paying for the best. Few can match Barkley's combination of per-touch production and workload. It's rare for NFL teams to lean all the way into a bell cow these days, but Barkley has proven that he can shoulder the lion's share of an offense. Mileage and longevity are concerns, especially with a three-year contract, but Barkley is 27. He should have plenty left in the tank.
The Eagles will introduce Barkley into Kellen Moore's new offensive scheme. Moore has worked with the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler at previous O.C. stops. So, he knows how to weaponize elite RBs. He has never had a weapon quite like Barkley, though.
Philadelphia faces the burden of proof after last season's dreadful conclusion. We need to see Nick Sirianni rally the troops and win back over the locker room. But, on paper, Barkley makes the Eagles a compelling contender in a crowded NFC.