4 Eagles who won’t be back after massive Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff deals
2. Rashaad Penny, RB
Whenever the Eagles reached a one-year deal with then-free agent running back Rashaad Penny last offseason, there were plenty of fans and analysts alike who thought that the upside was incredible. After all, Penny's previous two seasons with the Seahawks saw him average more than six yards per carry as part of a time share, so putting him in a similar role in Philadelphia seemed like a recipe for success.
It was not, decisively.
Though Penny managed to stay healthy in the 2023 campaign, he was completely and wholly unable to crack the running back rotation in Philly. All told, he appeared in only three games for the Eagles and earned just 11 carries for a measly 33 yards while also adding a five-yard reception as well. Not exactly what people were hoping for, to say the least.
Even with the Eagles signing Saquon Barkley, who will obviously come into Philadelphia with the expectation of being the bell-cow for the backfield given his talent and salary, the running back room is thin. So, in theory, there is a world where Penny could return to the fold as depth for the position group moving forward.
It's just hard to imagine that actually being the reality we end up living in, however. When you combine Penny's ineffectiveness in his one season with the Eagles with his injury history, he looks like a player that Philly would prefer letting another team take a chance on. Plus, he likely won't come at a bottom-of-the-market price, which would be a lot of money to commit to the RB room in tandem with Barkley.