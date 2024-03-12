4 Eagles who won’t be back after massive Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff deals
1. Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat, EDGE
The Eagles are taking an undeniable risk with their approach to their defense this offseason. It's obvious why they pursued and ultimately signed Bryce Huff after his past two seasons with the New York Jets.
After initially signing with New York as a UDFA from the 2020 draft cycle, Huff broke out in 2022 and 2023 with monster seasons, registering some of the NFL's best pass-rushing grades according to PFF ($) and getting home at a ridiculous rate last year as he registered an impressive 10.0 sacks and 21 QB hits for the Jets.
But the dirty secret about Huff is that he was essentially a situational pass-rusher for the Jets. Now being paid $17 million per season by the Eagles, one would have to expect he's about to see by far the biggest role in the defense that he's seen in any of his four professional seasons. That's not to say he can't succeed in doing so, but it does add some inherent risk putting a player in a role he's never occupied previously.
Adding to that risk is the fact that the Eagles are now almost certain to trade one of Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat this offseason after both have been rumored to be on the block. It's also not impossible that Philadelphia would trade both of their veteran pass rushers as Huff, Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith appear to be the top trio of rushers that they'd like to move forward into 2024 with on the edge.
It was already likely given the trade rumors that one or both of Reddick and Sweat would be gone this offseason. The addition of Huff now makes it basically a "when" not "if" situation for that trade happening and either edge rusher no longer suiting up for the Eagles.