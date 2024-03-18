4 former Cowboys fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
1. RB Ezekiel Elliott
Anytime you are on a list that is spearheaded by a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers, that’s certainly worth a mention. In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys used the fourth overall pick on talented Ohio State University running back Ezekiel Elliott. He would lead the National Football League in rushing as a rookie, as well as 2018.
The three-time Pro Bowler and 2016 All-Pro spent eight seasons in Dallas and ran for a total of 8,262 yards, third behind Canton residents Emmitt Smith (17,162) and Tony Dorsett (12,036). Elliott rushed for 68 scores, and finished his Cowboys’ career with 10,598 yards from scrimmage and 80 TDs. He was released following the 2022 season, when he led the team with a dozen scores on the ground.
Elliott landed with the Patriots this past season. He led Bill Belichick’s team in rushing yards (642) and receptions (51).
Now he’s back on the open market. Talk about a twist.
The Cowboys gave Tony Pollard the franchise tag in 2023 and he finished with 1,300-plus yards from scrimmage for the second straight year. However, Pollard is now a member of the Tennessee Titans.
Could Elliott return to the franchise, which has a major opening in the starting backfield as of now? Stay tuned!