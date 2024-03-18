4 former Cowboys fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
2. DE Randy Gregory
He’s a very talented player who has struggled to stay on the field. Back in 2015, the Dallas Cowboys used the 60th overall pick to grab University of Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory. He was a member of the organization for seven seasons, but played in only 50 regular-season contests and made just a dozen starts. His stat line with the club reads 16.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three takeaways. He appeared in the playoffs in both 2018 and 2021.
Gregory spent more than half of his days with the Cowboys suspended by the National Football League. He did not play at all in 2017 and 2019. His best season came in 2021, which proved to be his final year in Dallas. He finished with 19 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Incredibly, the Denver Broncos would sign Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022 (via Spotrac). He would play in a total of 10 games for the team before being traded to the 49ers during the ’23 season. Gregory finished with 2.5 sacks in 12 regular-season contests, and he played in Super Bowl LVIII vs. the Chiefs.
Would a return to Dallas be in the player's and team’s best interest? Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, the Cowboys’ second-leading sack artist this past season (7.5), signed with the Commanders. It would be quite the comeback.