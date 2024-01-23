4 free agents the Buffalo Bills can sign to finally break through for Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills need to get creative in free agency to finally surpass the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC next season.
By Mark Powell
3. Bills should hope Bud Dupree is a smart bargain buy
Buffalo needs some pass-rush help, especially with Leonard Floyd potentially leaving this offseason. Bud Dupree is an affordable option, and one who has a history of rushing the passer at a Pro Bowl-caliber level.
Dupree was at his best in Pittsburgh, but eventually left the Steelers for the Tennessee Titans. While his career stalled in Nashville, he's since revived it with the Atlanta Falcons and registered seven sacks last year in limited reps.
Considering he is over 30 years of age, Dupree could be had on a short-term contract, and one the Bills can afford. Losing Floyd would sting, but Dupree can arguably put up the same numbers at the cheaper price tag. That alone makes him worth Buffalo's while as they try to improve other parts of their roster which desperately need it.