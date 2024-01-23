4 free agents the Buffalo Bills can sign to finally break through for Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills need to get creative in free agency to finally surpass the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC next season.
By Mark Powell
2. Justin Houston is another capable pass rusher Buffalo should pursue
Justin Houston should be far more affordable for the Bills, and they can likely land the former All-Pro pass rusher on a one-year deal if he doesn't retire from football altogether. Houston's best days are behind him, of course, but he can still provide some depth on the outside and play meaningful downs if given time to rest. On the Bills, he would not be asked to start every down, unless other players went down due to injury.
Houston still has a desire to play. He recently suited up for the Miami Dolphins in their postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. Facing his former team was a nice story for Houston, but he didn't make much of an impact on the Dolphins team that otherwise struggled offensively in -30 degree wind chill.
A full-time home on a contender would be ideal for Houston as he winds down his NFL career. Playing in Buffalo, a team fighting to get over the hump that is the Kansas City Chiefs, would make for an even greater storyline. Houston can be had for what amounts to a veteran minimum deal, and brings with him experience (think coach on the field), and some fight on clear pass-rushing downs.