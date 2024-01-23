4 free agents the Buffalo Bills can sign to finally break through for Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills need to get creative in free agency to finally surpass the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC next season.
By Mark Powell
1. Bills need a clear No. 2 receiver opposite of Stefon Diggs. Why not Tyler Boyd?
The Bills cannot and should not dish out too much money on any one player this offseason. Right now, they barely have enough capital to sign their draft class. However, out of all their needs on offense and defense, Buffalo must add a capable No. 2 wide receiver opposite of Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis was not it, and seems likely to leave given his latest comments following the Bills loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
“Davis told reporters in the Bills’ locker room today that he expects to see what other teams are ready to offer him when free agency begins in March before he makes any decisions about where he’s playing in 2024 and beyond,” according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Although Davis said he remains open to staying in Buffalo, he wants to know what else is out there.”
A return to Buffalo likely is not in the cards for Davis unless he takes a pay cut. Boyd, on the other hand, has been looking for a promotion to No. 2 for a long time in Cincinnati. The Bengals loaded receiving corps is expected to take a hit this offseason, as Boyd and Tee Higgins are both free agents. Out of those two, Higgins is the Bengals No. 1 priority and an expensive one. Cincinnati will not be able to keep both players around.
Spotrac estimates that Boyd is worth about $8 million annually on a multiyear deal. At that price, he is worth the gamble.