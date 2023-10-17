4 free agents Chicago Cubs can sign to win 2024 World Series
If the Chicago Cubs want to win the 2024 World Series, here are some free agents they need to sign.
By Mark Powell
If the Chicago Cubs are to make a significant run at the World Series in 2024, it all starts this winter. Chicago president of baseball operations has made it clear that creating a competitive environment is in his best interest this offseason, and there are no major spending constraints.
All that being said, Shohei Ohtani is probably out of the picture. As great as signing the two-way star would be, he would essentially cap the Cubs budget, and this team is not just one player away. Also, Ohtani cannot pitch next season, something that represents a big need for Chicago moving forward.
Where will the Cubs go from here? Some major needs on this roster include the corner infield spots, starting pitching and the bullpen. Chicago's pitching staff ERA ranked in the latter third of the league, something which cannot repeat in 2024 if they are to make a playoff run.