4 free agents Chicago Cubs can sign to win 2024 World Series
If the Chicago Cubs want to win the 2024 World Series, here are some free agents they need to sign.
By Mark Powell
If the Cubs want to swing big, sign this former Padres ace
Blake Snell was arguably the best pitcher in the National League this season with the San Diego Padres. While the Pads season ended in disaster, Snell had one of the best years of his career, and is set to cash in this offseason as a result.
There have been no reports linking the Cubs to Snell, this is purely speculation. However, a rotation headlined by Snell and presumably Marcus Stroman (should he opt in) is a formidable one. Add in Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks, and you have a group capable of winning the NL Central.
Per Spotrac, Snell's market value has only gone up this season. The AAV on his next contract is expected to be north of $23 million, if not more when the bidding is complete. Snell has postseason experience and is capable of leading any pitching staff. If the Cubs prioritize pitching this offseason, they'd be silly not to at least consider him.