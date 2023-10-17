4 free agents Chicago Cubs can sign to win 2024 World Series
If the Chicago Cubs want to win the 2024 World Series, here are some free agents they need to sign.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs could sign a former rival
It's tough to argue with results, and Jordan Montgomery has posted some incredible stats since he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals (and subsequently to the Texas Rangers). With the Cards, Montgomery proved the Yankees wrong, who assumed he would be nothing more than a middle of the rotation starter, at best. With the Rangers, Monty has shown he can lead a starting rotation, and now has the potential to increase his value in the ALCS and beyond.
It'll be tough for Montgomery to turn down a return to Texas, or even potentially St. Louis. The Cardinals rumored interest in Montgomery is no secret, he is on their offseason wish list. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray wrote about the connection a month ago:
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides."
That was prior to Montgomery's playoff run, and his value has since gone up. Perhaps the Cubs can use that price point to their advantage, and pry him away from St. Louis/Texas.