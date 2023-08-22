MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery reunion and 2 more free agent fits
Could a Jordan Montgomery reunion be in order in MLB free agency? Fits for the Rangers LHP and two other pending free agents.
As the MLB season begins to wind down, free agent speculation will continue to grow louder.
Every contending or big market team is seemingly positioning themselves to pursue Shohei Ohtani, arguably the greatest player in major-league history, as he’s set to become a free agent. Guessing where Ohtani will wind up is impossible; no one knows what he will do, likely not even Ohtani or his agent Nez Balelo.
But there are plenty of other fits that make total sense. Here are three free agent fits to monitor heading into the offseason.
MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery and 2 more free agency fits
Jordan Montgomery: St. Louis Cardinals
In a recent column for FanSided, I opined that Blake Snell, Julio Urias and Aaron Nola could all be too expensive for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline.
Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis. Yes, they traded him at this past deadline, but there is history of team’s trading players and re-signing them (see: the Yankees trading Aroldis Chapman at the trade deadline and then re-signing him that same winter).
It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides.