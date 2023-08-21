MLB Rumors: Grading the likelihood St. Louis Cardinals add any of 4 ‘wish list’ pitchers
MLB Rumors: The Cardinals have been linked to three starting pitchers in free agency. Here’s the likelihood they add any of those options.
Before the trade deadline, as the St. Louis Cardinals determined that they would be sellers, they made it abundantly clear that they would heavily pursue starting pitching in free agency.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has stated that he wants to add at least three starting pitchers, with Bob Nightengale of USA Today saying that the Dodgers’ Julio Urias, Padres’ Blake Snell and Phillies’ Aaron Nola – all pending free agents – sit “atop their wish list.”
Let’s dive into the likelihood of all three pitchers, including the top potential trade candidate: the Seattle Mariners’ Logan Gilbert.
Cardinals wish list SP target No. 4: Julio Urias
Besides Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urias is arguably the top pitcher on the market.
Yes, he has struggled this season — he has a 4.15 ERA in 19 starts — but he has proven to be a frontline the last two seasons. He’s been durable, throwing at least 175 innings per season, and has posted consecutive seasons with ERAs under three, with his 2.16 ERA last season being the best of his career.
Signing Urias will be expensive and considering that his agent is Scott Boras, he’ll wait out the market until he receives top dollar. It’s difficult to see the Cardinals winning a bidding war for Urias, especially with the Dodgers posing a serious threat to retain his services.
Will the Cardinals express interest? Of course. He also fits the left-handed arm that they have coveted in recent seasons (their previous additions Jordan Montgomery, Jon Lester, J.A. Happ and Jose Quintana were all left-handed). But a Urias to St. Louis deal feels unlikely.
Grading the fit: 3/10