4 big-name free agents for Eagles to avoid like the plague
If the Eagles want to win a Super Bowl next season they desperately need to avoid signing the wrong free agents.
The Eagles front office does not need to make major changes this offseason to maintain their team's status as Super Bowl contenders. On the contrary, a few shrewd free agent signings could make Philadelphia title favorites.
The other side of the coin could see the Eagles making a few missteps on the open market. That could plunge the roster back down towards the middle of the pack in the NFC. It's imperative that GM Howie Roseman and his staff avoid spending too much cap space on the wrong players in the coming weeks.
That means the Eagles should avoid the following four players at all costs. Signing any member of this quartet could see Philadelphia's title window closing sooner than it should.
4. Josh Reynolds isn't a good enough option for Jalen Hurts
The Eagles do need to sign a quality No. 3 wide receiver to give quarterback Jalen Hurts a full compliment of downfield targets this offseason. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are both excellent but a high quality tertiary option could take the offense over the top.
Unfortunately for Philadelphia, this year's crop of attainable wide receiver free agents is uninspiring. Josh Reynolds is one of the best options available but he is not the type of explosive difference-maker the Eagles should be shopping for.
Finding a No. 3 wide receiver should be a void the Eagles fill during the draft. That's the only place they can find a player with meaningful upside at a reasonable price. Veterans like Reynolds are going to be overpaid based on the scarcity of options available in free agency. Philadelphia must avoid falling prey to this type of market inefficiency if they want to improve their roster.