4 big-name free agents for Eagles to avoid like the plague
If the Eagles want to win a Super Bowl next season they desperately need to avoid signing the wrong free agents.
3. A'Shawn Robinson's advanced stats suggest he isn't fit for Eagles stardom
Fletcher Cox's probable retirement will leave the Eagles short of options on their defensive line. Identifying the right tackle to fortify the defense's ability to dominate up front should be at the top of the team's offseason to-do list.
A'Shawn Robinson is one of the most established starters hitting the open market and will be expecting to get a sizeable contract. The issue with his game is that he just wasn't very productive last year for the Giants. His PFF average of just 58.6 on the year illustrates just how uninspiring he was for New York.
He's not a bad player but the Eagles should set their sites higher. It's one spot on the roster that could merit a big free agent deal. If Philadelphia decides to spend big at defensive tackle they should go all out at the top of the market. Prying a potential All-Pro like Leonard Williams away from the Seahawks would be a more efficient use of the team's cap space.
Otherwise, the Eagles should simply trust Jalen Carter to step up and assume Cox's place in the starting lineup. That's the most likely offseason outcome for Philadelphia. Credit Roseman and his staff for for preparing for Cox's departure a year in advance. That means they don't need to overpay an average starter like Robinson this offseason.