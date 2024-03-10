4 big-name free agents for Eagles to avoid like the plague
If the Eagles want to win a Super Bowl next season they desperately need to avoid signing the wrong free agents.
2. Gabe Davis will be paid more than he deserves
Gabe Davis was an important part of the Bills' aerial attack last season which sets him up nicely for a tidy payday in free agency. The fact that he's 25-years-old might even convince a GM or two that he's capable of blossoming into a No. 1 wideout on the outside.
That would be a significant misevaluation of the wideout's upside. He's a solid player who can do a lot of things adequately but he lacks a true elite skill. He would produce decent numbers for Philadelphia but he's not the sort of weapon who can strike real fear in the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators.
The argument against Davis is similar to the one of avoiding Reynolds. Both players will receive big deals as the top veterans available in free agency. Philadelphia cannot afford to overpay an average starter at such a position of luxury.
The role that Dallas Goedert plays for the offense should not be ignored here. He's the solid option who can work the middle of the field and take advantage of the space created by Brown and Smith. The Eagles don't need to sign a free agent who can simply occupy that role and produce decent results. They need to shoot for a potential star instead. Davis doesn't quality as that kind of option and should be allowed to sign elsewhere as a result.