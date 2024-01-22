4 free agents the Buccaneers can sign to win the Super Bowl next year
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations this season, but they'll need to use free agency to elevate their team to Super Bowl level next year.
Resigning Mike Evans should be the top priority for the Bucs in free agency
The best player on the Buccaneers last season was arguably the veteran receiver, Mike Evans, Evans was good for 79 catches, 1255 yards and 13 touchdowns. The touchdowns and yards would lead the team by a pretty wide margin. His value on this offense is almost irreplaceable, especially when you consider how much Baker Mayfield leaned on him en route to his good season this year.
Without Evans, the Buccaneers will be left with a wide receiver room of Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, and Deven Thompkins. All other rostered wide receivers had less than 10 catches on the season. The depth at wide receiver within the organization isn't one where they could afford to lose one of the better players in the league at that position.
The incoming wide receiver free agent class isn't anything to call home about either. There are some good names on the market, including Calvin Ridley and Michael Pittman, but Evans still clears the list by a pretty decent margin. His value is known by the Buccaneers, and they would be foolish to not prioritize him in free agency.